Women's Six Nations 2022: Italy 0-74 England recap

Women's Six Nations 2022 Round 2 LIVE!Full time: Italy 0-74 EnglandSecond half: Thompson (80) completes hat-trick | McKenna (76) grabs her second try | Italy's Rigoni (71) sent to sin-bin | Replacement Scarratt (69) scores 50th try for England | Sing (64) crosses for first England try | Bern (53) makes an immediate impact | Replacement Fleetwood (49) gets on the board | Thompson (42) adds her second of the gameFirst half: Matthews (35) adds fifth try of the half | Brown (28) secures bonus point for Red Roses | Davies (21) drives over for England's third try | Thompson (15) finishes out wide to increase lead | McKenna (4) gives England early leadSaturday: France too strong for Ireland; Wales pip Scotland late on