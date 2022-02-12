Six Nations 2022: France's win over Ireland as it happened

France vs Ireland reaction LIVE!2022 Six Nations Round 2FT: France 30-24 IrelandDupont scores opening try inside first two minutes for FranceJaminet kicked penalty to make it 10-0, but a stunning Hansen try (8) gets Ireland on the boardJaminet adds three further penalties to give France 12 point leadFrance extend advantage through Jaminet before Ireland's Van der Flier crossesGibson-Park's try and Carbery's conversion brings it back to 22-21France edge back out to 26-21 with a try from BailleEarlier today: Wales 20-17 ScotlandSexton ruled out for Ireland | France hand Moefana first startConway: Ireland can get stronger but France are 'different animal'Sunday: Italy vs England (3pm GMT)Smith retains place, Nowell starts as England ring changes for ItalyFollow us on Twitter at @SkySportsRugby