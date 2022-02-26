Six Nations: Scotland vs France LIVE!

Guinness Six Nations LIVE!Second half: Scotland 10-26 France (Murrayfield, 2.15pm)Danty (42) seals bonus point for FranceFirst half: Fikou (40+3) in for France just before half time | Darge (29) hits back for Scotland | Moefana (13) finishes stunning move from France | Russell (11) gets Scotland on board with penalty | Willemse (8) crashes over for opening tryFull teams from MurrayfieldLater today: England vs Wales (Twickenham, 4.45pm)Saturday's Six Nations talking pointsSix Nations fixtures | Results | Table