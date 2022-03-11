Six Nations Round 4 LIVE!

FT: Wales 9-13 FranceJaminet scores only points of second half via penalty (47)First half: Melvyn Jaminet slots an early penalty for France (3); Dan Biggar responds (4)Anthony Jelonch rewards quick hands from France to opening try scoring (9)Biggar lands second (17) and third (38) penalties to bring game back to 9-10Pivac: Wales facing world's in-form team in FranceNavidi, Davies in as Wales change four for FrancePenaud, Taofifenua out as France hit by CovidSaturday: Italy vs Scotland (2.15pm) and England vs Ireland (4.45pm)