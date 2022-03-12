Six Nations: Ireland overcome stubborn England recap

FT: England 15-32 IrelandEwels sent off after 82 seconds for head-on-head collisionSexton kicks early penalty for visitorsLowe adds early try in flying start for IrelandIreland move 15-6 ahead with Keenan try (36)Smith kicks five penalties as England fight back (18, 32, 40, 53, 60)Sexton penalty (66) edges Ireland ahead againConan goes over to punish 14-man England (72)Bealham try secures crucial bonus point for Ireland (76)FT: Italy 22-33 ScotlandMatch report as Scotland seal bonus-point winTries for Johnson, Harris (2), Graham, HoggRussell adds four conversionsBraley and Capuozzo with tries for Italy