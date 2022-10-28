As it happened - Scotland 15-16 Australia: Wallabies win by a point at Murrayfield

FT: Scotland 15-16 AustraliaAutumn International Test (5.30pm kick off)Slipper scores for Australia after Scotland sin-binning (61)Kinghorn scores second Scotland try early in second half (43)Foley replies with two penalties to give Australia lead Smith scores opening try for Scotland against the run of play (11)Gilchrist backs Kinghorn to shine as Scotland's No 10 against AustraliaRugby Championship: What we learned ahead of Autumn InternationalsRussell omitted from Scotland squad as Ritchie named captainFarrell, May out of England's training camp | Arundell to undergo rehabFollow us @SkySportsRugby