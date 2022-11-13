Autumn Internationals: Scotland vs New Zealand LIVE!

FT: Scotland 23-31 New Zealand - LIVE!HT: Scotland 17-14 New ZealandFirst half: Scotland scored 17 unanswered points after going 14-0 down43: Finn Russell's boot extends Scotland's lead from the tee63: Jordie Barrett slots a penalty 65: Jack Dempsey sees yellow for a deliberate knock-on67: Scott Barrett's converted-try puts New Zealand back ahead76: Mark Telea slides in out wide for All BlacksSaturday's ResultsItaly 28-27 Australia, Ireland 35-17 Fiji, England 52-13 Japan, Wales 20-13 Argentina and France 30-26 South AfricaLive commentary by Emma Thurston