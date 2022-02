Six Nations 2022: France 37-10 Italy in Round 1 at the Stade de France as it happened

Keep up with all the action from the last of this year's Six Nations Round 1 fixtures in our live blog as France host Italy at the Stade de France in Paris; Ireland cruised to a 29-7 win over Wales in Dublin on Saturday, while Scotland pinched a dramatic late 20-17 win at home to England