Six Nations Round 4: Wales vs France from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff LIVE!

Six Nations: Wales 9-10 FranceMelvyn Jaminet slots an early penalty for France (3); Dan Biggar responds (4)Anthony Jelonch rewards quick hands from France to opening try scoring (9)Biggar lands second (17) and third (38) penalties to bring game back to 9-10Pivac: Wales facing world's in-form team in FranceNavidi, Davies in as Wales change four for FrancePenaud, Taofifenua out as France hit by CovidIreland's front-row concerns | England's need to disrupt breakdown Itoje a doubt for England's clash with IrelandFrom Manila to Brighton: Marcus Smith's rise to England No 10Price to earn 50th cap for Scotland | Five changes to team vs ItalySaturday: Italy vs Scotland (2.15pm) and England vs Ireland (4.45pm)Follow us on Twitter at @SkySportsRugby