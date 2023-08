Rugby World Cup 2023 warm-ups as it happened: England 19-17 Wales text commentary from Twickenham

Tune into our live blog below for text commentary from Saturday's Rugby World Cup warm-up Test between England and Wales at Twickenham (5.30pm); Steve Borthwick looking for response after his side's feeble 20-9 defeat vs the same opposition last week at Principality Stadium in Cardiff