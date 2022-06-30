England Rugby: Eddie Jones announces squad for Australia Test LIVE!

England squad announcement for Australia Test LIVE!England face first of three Australia Test this Saturday - live on SkyCare makes first start since 2018, B Vunipola at No 8Lawes captain as Farrell partners SmithEwels out with knee injury - Jeffries called up to TourGreenwood: Jones' job on the line during Australia tourAll four Home Nations' summer Tests are live on Sky this weekendThe key questions facing the Home Nations in summer TestsHow to watch England's three-Test tour of Australia live on SkyWales team vs South Africa expected at 11.30am (BST) - How to watchScotland team vs Argentina expected at 1pm (BST) - How to watchHow to watch Ireland's three Tests vs New Zealand - live on Sky