Will Greenwood pinpoints lineout as key to Ireland-England Six Nations clash

Will Greenwood has identified the key areas that he thinks will decide the Six Nations showdown between England and Ireland.

England take on Ireland in Dublin on Saturday in a clash that many believe will decide the destiny of this year's Championship.

Ireland enter the game as favourites having enjoyed an incredible run of form over the last 12 months that has included a Six Nations Grand Slam, a series victory over the Wallabies in Australia and an historic home win over New Zealand.

In contrast, England slumped to a fifth-placed finish in last year's Championship and also suffered a 24-15 home defeat to the Irish that set the seal on their worst finish since 1987.

Former England centre and Sky Sports expert Will Greenwood is wary of the task facing England head coach Eddie Jones, whose side who have not won at the Aviva Stadium since 2013.

"It is very difficult to get a foothold in the game so you have got to try and undermine some of their strengths, work out what they are good at and go after them," he explained.

"There is a multitude of reasons as to why they are so good," added Greenwood. "Their organisation defensively is super strong under Andy Farrell, Joe Schmidt talks about how they have a 'no paper mentality', no moves are written down and they work so hard to drill it into their muscle memory and there is their control of the air with Rob Kearney and his friends in the back three."

Greenwood has also pinpointed the areas that he believes will decide the contest.

"I think the lineout now is the most competitive area of the game," he said. "And James Ryan, who got Maro Itoje's tag, when he appeared he couldn't lose a game, but where Itoje's lost a couple since, James Ryan just doesn't get beat in a game of rugby!"

James Ryan has yet to taste defeat in his 13 appearance for his country

Ireland's excellence at the lineout looms as a major problem for England who Greenwood insists need to learn from their recent mistakes.

"The aerial threats that Ireland possess with Peter O'Mahony able to go up and disrupt any lineout," said Greenwood. "That's where England lost the game against New Zealand in November, in great shape with a nice lead and then Brodie Retallick went to work and picked off four or five of England's lineouts.

He added: "If you can't guarantee possession when the ball goes over the touchline then you are in all sorts of problems especially in Ireland where they are so, so accurate on their own ball."

Greenwood insists that expertise also extends to another facet of the game.

"The breakdown is crucial," he added. "Peter O'Mahony and Co are so good in and over the ball, Rory Best is like a limpet, he sticks in over the ball and you just can't shift him."

Ireland's Peter O'Mahony is sure to be a thorn in England's side in Dublin

England will announce their side to face the Irish on Thursday and Greenwood believes Jones' selection will offer an insight into what he expects.

"We also have to be really secure at the back and that is why Eddie Jones' selection will be fascinating to see," said Greenwood.

"Clearly the No 1 diffuser of the aerial threat is Mike Brown but our most attacking threat from full-back is Elliot Daly. So where he goes will be interesting. He's picked this squad specifically for this game and it will be a fascinating call on Thursday," he added.

Greenwood is clear in his own head as to England's options.

England's Mike Brown claims a high ball during his side's Six Nations clash with Wales in 2018

"My view is, you know what Mike Brown can do, this isn't the World Cup, it is a massively important game but if you want to find out if Daly can cope with an aerial threat go play against Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray in Dublin on a Saturday afternoon and if you can cope with that then fine and he's the full-back for Japan with Brown up your sleeve. If he can't Brown absolutely comes back into the reckoning," he said.

While Greenwood agrees that Saturday's clash will be England's toughest test of the Championship, he has issued a warning that success in Dublin guarantees nothing.

"The toughest one will be their first one against Ireland in Dublin but having been to Cardiff for many, many matches as a fan and as a player, Cardiff is as tough physically and mentally for England," he added.