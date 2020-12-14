Team of the Week: Heineken Champions Cup standouts combine

Outstanding Toulouse wing Cheslin Kolbe makes our XV this week. Find out who joins him below...

We pick the standout players from the weekend's Heineken Champions Cup action, as Top 14 clubs dominate, alongside English, Irish and Welsh representation....

15. Kotaro Matsushima (Clermont Auvergne)

The Japan international scored a superb hat-trick as Clermont ran riot at Ashton Gate on Saturday, winning 51-38. Linked up brilliantly with the rest of the Clermont back-line, and showed superb touches and footwork throughout.

14. Xavier Mignot (Lyon)

Another scorer of a hat-trick, wing Mignot plundered three past Gloucester on Sunday in a 55-10 victory. Great pace, and great finishing.

With a very classy hat-trick, @xavmignot is the @Heineken Star of the Match 🦸‍♂️



The winger showed his class as @LeLOURugby blitzed @gloucesterrugby in France 👊#HeinekenChampionsCup match report 👉 https://t.co/w7R6qHEpCg pic.twitter.com/9G4fP5aiFz — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) December 13, 2020

13. Virimi Vakatawa (Racing 92)

Up there with Bristol's Semi Radradra as one of the most talented players in world rugby. The Racing 92 centre is impossible to defend against when in the mood, and without him Racing may well have lost to Connacht on Sunday. Vakatawa finished with two assists after a powerful and skilful display.

12. George Moala (Clermont Auvergne)

Our second Clermont player within the back-line, Moala may not have scored against Bristol but was crucial to so much that the Top 14 outfit did well. Defensively strong, he also consistently broke the gain-line, allowing the pack and back-line front-foot ball to attack from.

11. Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse)

The Springbok World Cup winner continues to tear defences apart across Europe. In many ways, Kolbe was the difference between the sides on Friday as Toulouse beat Ulster 29-22 in Belfast, with the wing scoring two tries.

10. Louis Carbonel (Toulon)

He may be behind Romain Ntamack and Matthieu Jalibert in the France reckoning, but Toulon's 21-year-old Carbonel showed his silky qualities in a 26-14 win over Sale on Saturday. One to watch for sure.

9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets)

Tough choice at scrum-half between Davies and Wasps' Dan Robson, but for the former's impact in Scarlets' victory over Bath at the Rec on Saturday, he claims the shirt. Davies scored a try in a tight 23-19 win and was a thorn in the side of Bath all day.

1. Tom West (Wasps)

Cyril Baille really showed up well for Toulouse, but Wasps loosehead West annihilated tighthead Aaron Jarvis to such an extent the Dragons man was sin-binned for persistent collapse at the scrum. The set-piece proved the foundation for Wasps to go on and win 24-8 at Rodney Parade.

2. Jack Yeandle (Exeter Chiefs)

The defending champions started in emphatic fashion on Sunday as Exeter dispatched Glasgow 42-0 at Sandy Park. Yeandle scored the crucial bonus-point try in the second half, and was a real workhorse for his 56 minutes on the park.

3. Charlie Faumuina (Toulouse)

World Cup-winning tighthead Faumuina is so much more than just a scrummaging prop, and demonstrated so in spades against Ulster in Belfast on Friday night. In his hour on the park, the prop made breaks, offloads and showed his power.

4. Will Skelton (La Rochelle)

Man of the match in La Rochelle's gritty 13-8 victory at Edinburgh on Saturday, the wet conditions played into Skelton's hands as a tight contest saw him come to the fore and dominate proceedings.

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

Another man of the match within our team, Beirne was exceptional as Munster proved too strong for Harlequins at Thomond Park on Sunday. The second row did just about everything, including line-breaks, offloads, strong carries and even an 80-metre spiral clearance kick!

6. Rhys Ruddock (Leinster)

Ruddock has been in superb form for Leinster of late, and was again a key man as they registered a bonus-point win at Montpellier on Saturday. Powerful and full of energy, the flanker will be back in the Ireland set-up before long.

7. Jac Morgan (Scarlets)

What is it about Wales and producing brilliant flankers? 20-year-old Morgan started against the likes of Sam Underhill, Taulupe Faletau and then Zach Mercer off the bench in the Bath ranks, yet he stood out. With 13 tackles and two turnovers, he caught the eye.

8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)

How is this man not in the England squad? No 8 Simmonds was fantastic for the Chiefs as they destroyed Glasgow. He scored a try, carried relentlessly, turned over ball and was involved in most positive aspects from an Exeter point of view.