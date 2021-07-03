British and Irish Lions player ratings: Hamish Watson and Josh Adams the standouts from 56-14 win over Sigma Lions

Hamish Watson was named player of the match vs the Sigma Lions, after a brilliant display from openside flanker

Pick through the player ratings from the British and Irish Lions' comprehensive 56-14 opening tour victory vs the Sigma Lions in Johannesburg...

15. Stuart Hogg: Was impressive under the high ball and chose his moments wisely to run from deep. Chased back to make an impressive tackle to save a certain breakaway try. 8/10

14. Louis Rees-Zammit: Always a danger with his explosive pace and crossed for a relatively straightforward debut try early on. 7/10

13. Chris Harris: Caught the eye with his reading of game and was always available for the ball. His chip forward made the try for Rees-Zammit. Only Hogg and Adams made more metres for the Lions. 8/10

Chris Harris impressed in the 13 shirt for the tourists on Saturday

12. Owen Farrell: Kicked faultlessly with eight out of eight from the tee but his partnership with Finn Russell will need a bit of work. 7/10

11. Josh Adams: Finisher supreme with four tries. Exploited a big gap in the Sigma Lions' defensive line to beat three tackles and crash over and then had a simple score from a pinpoint Finn Russell chip. Completed his treble after running in a smart offload from Jonny Hill before another simple finish. 9/10

Josh Adams scored four tries as the British and Irish Lions registered 56 points

10. Finn Russell: His vision shone through and quick hands created numerous openings for the Lions. He plays the game at such a high speed. Brilliant chip kick made a simple try for Adams. Did take risks and make mistakes too. 7/10

9. Ali Price: Livewire at scrum-half and was all over the pitch. Got a try when the home side's defence was caught cold off a long line out. 7/10

Scrum-half Ali Price notched one of the British and Irish Lions' eight tries

1. Wyn Jones: Had a try chalked off for a dangerous clearout by Courtney Lawes and turned in a solid display. 7/10

2. Jamie George: Won 17 of his 18 lineouts and only Hamish Watson made more tackles. 8/10

3. Kyle Sinckler: Tackled everything and a willing carrier. 7/10

4. Maro Itoje: As always was in the thick of the action and one of the Lions' best carriers. 7/10

5. Jonny Hill: Always available to carry at breakdown and his smart offload late on enabled Adams to complete his hat-trick. 7/10

6. Courtney Lawes: Part of an impressive group of forwards in defence and offered set-piece option. 8/10

Courtney Lawes was deployed at blindside flanker and put in a good display

7. Hamish Watson: Picked up from where he left off in the Six Nations. Powered over for an early try, carried well, was dangerous at the breakdown and made more tackles than anyone. Was never far from the action. 9/10

Back-row Watson scored a try and was superb in contact and at the breakdown

8. Taulupe Faletau: His 25 metres carried was more than any other forward and 12 tackles was only bettered by Watson. 8/10

Replacements: The Lions were freshened up from the bench at the midpoint of the second half, and they provided considerable impact, with Gareth Davies going over for a try in the final 15 minutes. 8/10