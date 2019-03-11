Six Nations permutations: Wales, Ireland and England in contention for title

Josh Adams is tackled by Nick Grigg during Wales' win over Scotland

This season's Guinness Six Nations is set for a thrilling conclusion on Saturday with three countries still in title contention.

Wales, England and Ireland can all win silverware, with Wales currently on 16 points, England 15 and Ireland 14, while Scotland, France and Italy are consigned to filling the bottom three places.

Here, we take a look at the title permutations.

Joe Cokanasiga was in exceptional form for England against Italy

Wales will win the Six Nations title and clinch a first Grand Slam for seven years if they beat Ireland in Cardiff.

If Wales and England finish tied on 20 points then Wales will still be crowned champions as Grand Slam winners are automatically awarded three bonus points under Six Nations rules.

A draw between Wales and Ireland - and England losing to Scotland at Twickenham - would see Wales win the title without a Grand Slam.

Keith Earls scoring for Ireland during their fine victory over France

A draw between Wales and Ireland - and England beating Scotland - would see England crowned champions.

If Ireland beat Wales and England defeat Scotland, then England will be champions.

If Ireland beat Wales and England lose to Scotland, then Ireland will be champions.