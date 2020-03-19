Irish Rugby's domestic season concludes due to coronavirus concerns

The IRFU says concluding the current season will allow clubs to prepare properly for next season

The IRFU has confirmed Irish Rugby's 2019-20 season is to conclude with immediate effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cups will be shared by finalists and there will be no promotion or relegation in any of the five divisions of the Energia Men's All-Ireland League.

The IRFU said it wanted to give clubs a chance to plan for the 2020-21 season with this current season due to finish in May.

A statement on Thursday read: "Irish Rugby's 2019/20 domestic season is to conclude with immediate effect due to ongoing concerns over coronavirus.

"Government action in combatting the virus looks set to continue beyond March 29th. Irish Rugby wants to play its part while giving clubs the chance to put plans in place for the 2020/21 season.

"The directive applies to all incomplete national and provincial competitions."

Speaking about the announcement, IRFU director of rugby Development Colin McEntee said:

"The decision to end the domestic rugby season for 2019/2020 season has not been made lightly. All options were discussed and the IRFU is satisfied it has arrived at the only equitable solution.

"These are challenging times for us all and we know clubs will be impacted by this directive, but we will look back at this season as one where we put the physical welfare of our rugby community above all else.

"Clubs are now in a position to make plans for the 2020/21 season. We look forward to marking the 30th anniversary of the All-Ireland League."