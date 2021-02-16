France Six Nations squad in isolation after head coach Fabien Galthie tests positive for coronavirus

Fabien Galthie has guided France to an unbeaten start in the Six Nations after wins over Italy and Ireland in their opening two games

France's Six Nations squad are in isolation after head coach Fabien Galthie tested positive for coronavirus.

The French rugby federation released a statement saying that although all players had recorded negative results in the latest round of testing, a member of the technical staff had returned a positive result.

Galthie recorded 'an unproven case' and was re-tested on Tuesday, with that test coming back positive.

A France Rugby statement issued on Tuesday read: "Following the PCR tests carried out last night (Monday) in Marcoussis with the XV of France, all the players tested negative, a member of the technical staff tested positive, as well as a suspicious and unproven case concerning Fabien Galthie who will be tested again this morning.

"In accordance with health protocols, all members of the team and management were isolated this morning. Interactions are kept to a minimum.

"An additional test will be carried out at the National Rugby Centre on Wednesday morning for the entire selection. Tests will be carried out at home on Friday, as well as on Sunday evening upon regathering at the National Rugby Centre.

"The announcement of the 31 players for the Scotland match will take place on Wednesday evening, February 17."

France sit second in the Six Nations with two away wins from their opening two games. Their next match is at home to Scotland on February 28.

On Sunday they defeated Ireland 15-13 to claim their first win in Dublin for a decade.