England team announcement vs Tonga delayed after positive Covid-19 test result by support staff member

England's team announcement ahead of facing Tonga has been delayed due to a positive Covid-19 result by a staff member

The RFU has confirmed that a staff member to the England squad has returned a positive Covid-19 test result, delaying Thursday's scheduled 11.30am team announcement.

The short statement, which confirmed the staff member had returned a positive lateral flow test for Covid-19, says all other members of the camp have returned negative lateral flow tests, but are awaiting PCR test results.

As a result, the scheduled 11.30am team announcement ahead of Saturday's autumn clash with Tonga at Twickenham, has been pushed back to 12.15pm.

"A member of the England men's support staff has had a positive lateral flow test for COVID. They are now isolating," the RFU said.

"Everyone has undergone additional lateral flow testing, with no further positive cases, and PCR testing (awaiting results).

"The team and staff are following all COVID protocols and a training session will take place later this morning.

"The team announcement for England v Tonga will now take place at 12.15pm."