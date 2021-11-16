England vs South Africa: Three changes as Springboks look for clean sweep on northern hemisphere tour

Handre Pollard is back in the No 10 jersey for South Africa

South Africa made three changes to their side to take on England at Twickenham on Saturday, restoring fly-half Handre Pollard and lock Lood de Jager to the starting line-up.

Herschel Jantjies is replaced by Cobus Reinach, who starts a Test for the first time since the Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in August.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber described the changes as rotational, but scrum-half Jantjies struggled in wins over Wales and Scotland and drops to the bench after being substituted at halftime of Saturdays 30-15 win at Murrayfield.

Pollard replaces Elton Jantjies and De Jager comes in for Franco Mostert in straight swaps from the 23-18 win over Wales.

Lood de Jager starts on Saturday

"We built up good momentum in the tests against Wales and Scotland and it's important for us to transfer that into our final match of the tour against England, so we opted to make only three changes," Nienaber said.

"England will pose a different threat to Scotland, and with that in mind we've decided to start with Handre, Cobus and Lood.

Siya Kolisi will be looking to lead the Springboks to their first unbeaten northern hemisphere tour since 2013

"Elton, Herschel and Franco have shown they can inject energy and ignite a spark in attack off the bench, which will be handy against an English outfit we know will be highly charged up for this match."

"England have made it clear they'll come hard at us. With a few British & Irish Lions players in their midst, home advantage and a new record of eight wins in a row against Australia adding to their motivation, it'll be a hard grind," Nienaber added.

Eben Etzebeth has been in superb form for South Africa

"We'll enter the match equally motivated, especially with the opportunity to retain our status as the top team in the world for a third successive season."

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Cobus Reinach, 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3Trevor Nyakane, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Kwagga Smith, 8 Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Frans Steyn.