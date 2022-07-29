Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League ban transgender women playing female rugby

Transgender women will be banned from competing in female rugby union and rugby league under new policies approved by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) Council and Rugby Football League (RFL) Board.

The RFU Council voted in favour of updating its gender participation policy for rugby union in England from the start of the 2022/23 season with 33 in favour, 26 against and two abstaining.

The policy change only permits players to participate in the female category of the sport, "if the sex originally recorded at birth is female."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of a vote by the RFU Council which saw transgender women banned from contact rugby, a group of around 30 players and supporters protested outside Twickenham Stadium Ahead of a vote by the RFU Council which saw transgender women banned from contact rugby, a group of around 30 players and supporters protested outside Twickenham Stadium

Speaking about the decision, RFU President, His Honour Jeff Blackett said: "Inclusion is at the heart of rugby values and we will continue to work with everyone to keep listening, learning and finding ways to demonstrate there is a place for everyone in our game.

"We know that many will be disappointed by this decision however, it has been based on all the scientific evidence available."

This follows a detailed review of its policy in Autumn 2020, a game wide survey receiving over 11,000 responses.

The RFL Board has also approved a new gender participation policy to take effect from August which states that players in all 'contact' rugby league, from U12s and above, will "only be permitted to play in the gender category of the sex that was originally recorded at birth".

The RFL said the new policy "reflects both the requirements of the Equality Act 2010, which defines rugby league as a 'gender-affected activity', and significant developments in this area over the last two years."

Rugby vote on transgender women a 'massive step backwards'

The RFU recommendation comes after it conducted an extensive review of its gender participation policy for English domestic contact rugby.

Transgender women like Alix Fitzgerald, who plays rugby union for the East London Vixens, will now effectively be banned from the sport in England.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Transgender rugby player Alix Fitzgerald says she feels sad that she could be excluded from playing rugby after the RFU Council vote on the issue. Transgender rugby player Alix Fitzgerald says she feels sad that she could be excluded from playing rugby after the RFU Council vote on the issue.

She told Sky Sports before the vote: "I'll be honest with you. If I thought for one moment I was a danger to the people in front of me or the people I play with, I wouldn't do this. I have no desire to hurt anybody at all, accidentally or not."

The 54-year-old is one of seven transgender women in England who had previously been permitted to play rugby by the sport's governing body.

She added: "I am not the largest person on this team, I am not the strongest person on this team. That argument is a very dangerous one for rugby to go down, simply because, who's big enough? And who's too big?

"There are people on this team that are bigger than me, so if I'm too big, are they too big? And that's just not right because rugby is a game for all shapes and sizes."

Kat Salthouse, who is the vice-chairwoman of the Vixens and plays alongside Alix, described Friday's vote as a "massive step backwards".

"In my four years of playing alongside Alix, I've never had any safety concerns," she said. "Alix is no more of a risk to myself, my team-mates, or our opposition than we are to ourselves playing a contact sport.

"We're in a society now where we need to be more open and accepting of the people around us."