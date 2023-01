Henry Slade ruled out of England's Six Nations opener against Scotland with injury

Henry Slade has been ruled out of England's Six Nations opener

England head coach Steve Borthwick has confirmed the withdrawal of Henry Slade in his 36-player squad for the Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Slade has withdrawn from the squad with a hip injury sustained in Exeter Chief's game against Castres, before last week's training camp, and has not recovered sufficiently to be available for selection.

