Six Nations: Wales boss Warren Gatland reacts to Scotland thrashing

Warren Gatland believes Wales were in a "lose-lose situation"

Wales coach Warren Gatland says the time has come for some "tough calls" in the wake of their 35-7 Six Nations defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, a record loss against their old rivals.

Wales were in the game at half-time as they trailed 13-7, having spurned good scoring opportunities, but fell away in the second period as Scotland fly-half Finn Russell took charge and Gatland's side had no answer.

"We need to make some tough calls moving forward," said the Wales head coach.

"We are in a bit of a hole at the moment. It's how we get out of that with the development of the younger players and the squad. We need to be honest and critical in the things we know we can fix up. We've got to do it very quickly."

Gatland made six changes from the side that lost 34-10 last weekend at home to Ireland, including dropping stalwarts Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

Wales' players were dejected after their 35-7 defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield

"It's a lose-lose situation. People are never happy," Gatland said when quizzed about his selections. "I thought Dafydd Jenkins was good and Christ Tshiunza made some good carries.

"There's a review process. We've got to be incredibly honest about the changes we need to make. We made a much better start this week.

"Discipline was a focus and being more clinical when you create opportunities. There wasn't much improvement in those final two areas. We need to fix it up quickly.

Wales captain Ken Owens scores their first and only try

"We need to be ruthless. We gave away 19 penalties which isn't acceptable at this level. We weren't clinical enough. We quite easily could have gone in at half-time ahead. We went 22-7 down and ended up chasing the game."

Gatland also confirmed wing Louis Rees-Zammit would be fit for their next game at home against England on February 25.

Wales suffered successive defeats at the start of a Six Nations campaign for the first time since 2007.

Captain Ken Owens said: "We had a really good first-half performance and were perhaps a bit unlucky not to go in slightly ahead at half-time.

"In the second half we put pressure on ourselves and they punished us. When you are winning and you have got momentum, it is hard to lose, and there is a flip side to that.

"It is early days with a new coaching staff and some new players coming in. We need to work hard and we have got to find a win. We believe in what we are trying to achieve."

Scotland 'can beat any team'

Scotland's Kyle Steyn celebrates after scoring his second try

Despite the positive result, Scotland still believe there is rom for improvement, with captain Jamie Ritchie telling the BBC that their performance "wasn't perfect" despite the record win over Wales.

Scotland's Blair Kinghorn celebrates after scoring a try

"But we did enough to get the job done," said Ritchie.

"We are so delighted, I'm a bit all over the place at the moment, I'm emotional, I'm glad that we could do this for Kathy (Weir, wife of late former Scotland international Doddie) and her boys today."

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

This was Scotland's first Six Nations match at home since the passing of Weir, a Scotland rugby legend who suffered for six years with motor neurone disease, with Kathy Weir presenting Ritchie with the Doodie Weir Trophy following the game.

On Scotland's Six Nations challenge, Ritchie sent out the ominous message to Scotland's next opponent France that his side "have belief that if we play to our best, we can beat any team".

"We've got a lot more in us so we're looking to improve when we go to Paris," said Ritchie.

Scotland's Kyle Steyn scored two tries in quick succession

"Obviously it was a great game," fly-half Russell told the BBC.

Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe caused problems for Wales throughout the game

"I was just doing my job out there, making all the boys look good.

"I think we showed the continuity in the squad. The boys were always on the same page.

"I think the attack today was really good but also the defence shut them out a little bit so a good performance all round."

What's next?

After the two-week Six Nations break Wales host England on Saturday February 25 while Scotland head to Paris to take on France on Sunday, February 26.