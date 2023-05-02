Ireland coach Greg McWilliams' future in doubt; IRFU in talks after winless Women's Six Nations

Previously backs coach under Philip Doyle from 2009 to 2014, this is Greg McWilliams' second spell with the Ireland women's team

The Irish Rugby Football Union insists discussions are ongoing with international women's coach Greg McWilliams over his future.

Ireland finished bottom of the Women's Six Nations table, losing all their matches, and there have been reports that McWilliams is set to depart his role.

McWilliams was previously assistant coach of the senior women's set-up when they won the Grand Slam in 2013 before reaching the World Cup semi-finals a year later.

He returned as head coach in December 2021, replacing Adam Griggs.

A miserable Six Nations campaign saw Ireland manage just three tries in five games, with their final match a 36-10 defeat by Scotland.

Ireland lost 31-5 to Wales in their opening match of the Women's Six Nations, failing to find form throughout the competition

Finishing bottom of the table means they will be in the third tier of the new WXV global competition.