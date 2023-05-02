Ireland coach Greg McWilliams' future in doubt; IRFU in talks after winless Women's Six Nations
After a disappointing Women's Six Nations campaign Ireland will hold talks with head coach Greg McWilliams over his future; the competition was a whitewash for Ireland, with just three tries in five matches.
Last Updated: 02/05/23 4:13pm
The Irish Rugby Football Union insists discussions are ongoing with international women's coach Greg McWilliams over his future.
Ireland finished bottom of the Women's Six Nations table, losing all their matches, and there have been reports that McWilliams is set to depart his role.
McWilliams was previously assistant coach of the senior women's set-up when they won the Grand Slam in 2013 before reaching the World Cup semi-finals a year later.
He returned as head coach in December 2021, replacing Adam Griggs.
- Marlie Packer: England want to sell out Twickenham next
- Rugby World Cup: Wales name 54-player training squad
A miserable Six Nations campaign saw Ireland manage just three tries in five games, with their final match a 36-10 defeat by Scotland.
Finishing bottom of the table means they will be in the third tier of the new WXV global competition.