Graham Rowntree leaves role as Munster head coach after three straight defeats in United Rugby Championship

Graham Rowntree has left his role as Munster head coach after the side's third consecutive defeat in the United Rugby Championship.

The Irish province have been beaten by Leinster, Stormers and Sharks this month leaving them with just two wins in six matches this term, and 12th in the 16-team division.

Rowntree became Munster head coach in the summer of 2022 and led his side to the URC title in his first season in charge - their first trophy in 12 years - before a top-of-the-table finish a year later.

Munster's head of rugby operations Ian Costello will take over on an interim basis while a permanent replacement is found.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Former England international Rowntree - who initially joined Munster in 2019 as forwards coach - said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here working with a very talented group of players and coaches.

"I would like to thank the wider Munster family for all the support they have shown me in my time here but now is the right stage for my family and I to look forward to a new chapter."

The club's CEO, Ian Flanagan, added: "We would like to thank Graham for his passion and dedication to Munster Rugby over the past five years, and I would like to wish him and his family the very best for the future on behalf of Munster Rugby.

"With the All Blacks XV coming to a sold-out Thomond Park this weekend and a number of big games on the horizon in November and December, our focus will be on continuing to support the coaches and the players for the season ahead."