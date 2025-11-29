Gallagher Prem: Gloucester beat Harlequins for first win of season at sixth attempt
Gloucester claimed their first Premiership win of the season, beating Harlequins 26-15 at Kingsholm; Ben Redshaw starred with two tries, while Lewis Ludlow and Ollie Thorley also crossed as Quins faltered despite scores from Cadan Murley and Alex Dombrandt
Gloucester beat Harlequins 26-15 at Kingsholm to record their first Prem win of the season at the sixth attempt.
Full-back Ben Redshaw stole the show with two tries as Gloucester triumphed for the first time in league action since May.
Flanker Lewis Ludlow and wing Ollie Thorley also crossed for George Skivington's team, securing a bonus-point success complemented by fly-half Ross Byrne kicking three conversions.
Quins, whose England star Marcus Smith endured a frustrating afternoon, trailed by only two points at the interval, but could not add to touchdowns from wing Cadan Murley and skipper Alex Dombrandt, with Smith adding a conversion and penalty.
The visitors produced only occasional glimpses of their trademark attacking game, and second-half inaccuracy cost them dearly as Gloucester eased home without remotely hitting top gear.
Gloucester dominated early possession, but Harlequins struck first when Murley finished with ease from Evans' pinpoint pass for a 10th‑minute lead.
Gloucester hit back immediately as Redshaw dazzled with a solo try, beating three tacklers and sidestepping a fourth, with Byrne adding the conversion.
Quins regrouped despite losing prop Titi Lamositele, with Dombrandt scoring his 50th Premiership try and Smith adding the extras for a 12‑7 advantage.
Handling errors stalled Gloucester, yet Rodrigo Isgro's reckless kick gifted Ludlow a try on his 250th appearance, Byrne converting for a 14‑12 half‑time lead.
Gloucester struck again on the hour mark as Redshaw pounced for his second try and Byrne's conversion left Quins floundering.
Smith narrowed the gap with a penalty, but Thorley's sharp finish in the corner restored Gloucester's grip on the game, and they held firm to deny Quins a losing bonus point and finally ignite their Premiership campaign with a morale-boosting win.