Gallagher Prem: Bath show dominance at Newcastle as they extend time at top of table

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan hailed a "satisfying performance" as his side completed a dominant 50-14 Gallagher Prem win over Newcastle Red Bulls.

A close battle in the first half saw Dan Frost score two tries after Ollie Leatherbarrow opened the scoring and Amanaki Mafi crossed for Newcastle before Archie Griffin's try gave Bath a 19-14 lead at half-time.

In a ruthless second-half showing, Francois van Wyk, Will Butt, Tom de Glanville, Ben Spencer and Ted Hill all went over for Bath to send them top of the Prem standings, and Van Graan was pleased with their display.

"Satisfying performance. We gave Newcastle the respect they deserve," he said.

"They've been competitive the whole season. So they started well, we punched straight back, they scored, we scored and we tidied up one or two things at half-time, then won the second half by 31-0.

"To score 50 points here, away from home, that's real testament to the group, the squad, the coaching and the staff. Very happy with the five points."

After Van Wyk and Butt went over in the second half to extend the lead to 33-14, Van Graan sent on all eight of his replacements to see out the final 25 minutes.

Those substitutes made a big impact as Spencer set up De Glanville for his try before going on to score one of his own and Hill wrapped up the game.

Exeter end eight-year wait for win at Saracens

Image: Henry Slade scores the winning try to lift Exeter to a famous win

Henry Slade's last-gasp try ignited wild celebrations as Exeter registered their first success at StoneX Stadium for eight years with a 30-24 victory over Saracens on Saturday.

The Chiefs recovered from going 12-3 and 24-13 behind in a display of resilience as the Gallagher Prem title rivals fought out a gripping heavyweight collision in north London.

Number eight Greg Fisilau's two tries in the final quarter gave them hope and then the lead but they still had to withstand a Saracens attack consisting of 24 phases before Slade struck on the stroke of full-time.

Elsewhere, Northampton Saints beat Sale 47-21 while Bristol toppled Harlequins 40-14 for a day of dramatic results.