Stuart Barnes' talking points: Ten players who caught the eye

Bath's Freddie Burns had a game to forget

Stuart Barnes looks at 10 players who caught the eye after round 1 of the Champions Cup.

1. Let's get the horror story out the way. Freddie Burns made a total hash of it at the Recreation Ground. The kick was the miss of the season to date but these things happen. The badge grab and the blown kiss as he decelerated over the try line, that is quite another magnitude of mess up.

Love this sport for the highs and the lows. Today was an ultimate low and a mistake I’ll learn from. I’ll continue to give my best as I always do. Lastly just apologies to the boys and the supporters for the mistake. I’ll bounce back... thanks for the support 👍🏼 — Freddie Burns (@FreddieBurns) October 13, 2018

He was distraught. So he should be. Taking to social media and apologising does not change the dumbness of what he did. When you consider it wasn't that long ago that Tom Homer blew a sitter against Bristol, you have to wonder what the Bath management is doing to inculcate handy habits, like finishing off tries for one?

Gloucester Rugby's Danny Cipriani is tackled by Castres' Armand Batile

2. Nothing anything near as awful happened to Danny Cipriani in the Gloucester Sunday lunchtime game against a weakened Castres team. But he did not stay the full eighty and was far from the guiding light he has been throughout the domestic season. A couple of kicks clumsily struck and out on the full, combined with a questionable decision made to carry instead of pass in the second half. Some reports talk about a blown try. It wasn't that clear cut and DC wasn't that bad - in fact he was his usual interesting variety of tricks in the first half. But Eddie was there and there were enough negatives for the former school teacher to put a few crosses through the fly-half's report page.

Racing fly-half Finn Russell offloads in the tackle

3. Now to the positive side for the fly-halves. Okay, I know Finn Russell has a reputation of playing the percentages poorly but you had to enjoy the way he played it on the gain line in the horrible conditions in West Wales. The Scarlets' defence were kept on their toes as Russell made half breaks here and slipped subtle inside passes there. His form in France leading into the tournament has been excellent. He maintained it in Europe. A brave and enjoyable little individual cameo in conditions conducive to sitting deep and kicking.

4. Gareth Anscombe made a move towards the Welsh starting team. The New Zealand- born player made things happen in the Blues' superb win against Heineken rookies, Lyon. He performed at full-back but is perhaps just as likely, if not more so, to start at fly-half. Dan Biggar is unavailable due to the international window on November 3, while Rhys Patchell missed the Scarlets loss with concussion and has less than three weeks to prove his fitness and press his case.

5. Patchell's regular partner for club, Gareth Davies, was in the news for good and bad. The headlines were for the collapsed driving maul which gave Racing a priceless away win in the same sort of conditions the Scarlets failed to handle at home to Bath in round one last season. I'm not knocking him.

Gareth Davies goes over to score despite the cover defence of Racing 92

The French pack were going over; might as well pull it down and hope to get away with it. On the plus side, his sneaking try around the back of the scrum was as clever an individual moment as the weekend witnessed while his coverage in defence, especially in the first half, was outstanding.

6. Had Leigh Halfpenny kicked Johnny McNicholl's conversion from close range on the 22, the penalty try would have given Racing nothing but a bonus point. Instead of a six-point lead it would have been eight. Approximately a quarter of an hour left...I reckon that would have been enough of a buffer. We'll never know but what is for certain is that Halfpenny's reputation wasn't built on this sort of important missed kick.

7. Perhaps a touch indelicate but, on the subject of reputations, Maxime Medard's was hardly forged in battle, giving it all he's got.

From the Toulouse school of immaculate touches, the France international back-three man is definitely one in the likeness of the glorious Clement Poitreneaud. On Saturday, he decided to try a bit of graft and the reward was a match-winning intervention.

James Lowe scores a try despite being tackled by Elliot Daly

8. The media love affair with the personable James Lowe grows game by game. And why not? The man from the Chiefs (not the Devon variety) plays with a smile on his face and a swagger in his step. A team as expertly organised as Leinster need a joker to break up the game. He does just that. Wasps didn't know what to do with him Friday night. It is quite a chilling thought for New Zealand's opponents to know that he was not in contention for the All Blacks when he headed north.

Saracens winger David Strettle

9. Another winger worthy of a mention. Saracens brought Dave Strettle back from Clermont where he was such a success and he's playing as well as ever. His basics are brilliant. His pace remains rapid and he's a much more powerful runner than the wiry lad we remember from his Harlequin days. He didn't do anything too headline making in Saracens tough fought victory against a good Glasgow team but he did just about everything right.

10. And lastly, our one forward. Billy Vunipola (along with his brother, Mako) failed to last the full eighty minutes. England and Eddie must be nervous. In the time he spent on the field, he used his carrying power as a decoy and created space for backs.

Billy and Mako Vunipola look on after both leaving the field with injuries against Glasgow Warriors

When he did carry he carried well. You can see the world-class operator waiting to be unleashed when the injuries stop niggling him. When? That's perhaps the most important English rugby question in need of answering before the autumn international season gets underway. England will need their Big Man against the repowered Springboks on the first Saturday of November. I'm counting down the days...can't wait.

P.S: So much for the week's individuals, as a collective effort, a magnificent effort from Newcastle Falcons, joining Saracens as the only teams to win Champions Cup matches in Felix Mayol.