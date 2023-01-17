Eddie Jones becomes Australia coach: I'll blank England hierarchy if we meet at World Cup

Former England coach Eddie Jones has been appointed as Australia chief on a deal until 2027

New Australia head coach Eddie Jones says he would blank England's administrators if the sides met at this year's Rugby World Cup in France.

Jones, 62, was announced as Australia boss on Monday, a month after being ditched by England following a run of just five wins in 12 Tests.

A quarter-final meeting between Australia and England at the World Cup in the autumn is a strong possibility with the sides in the same half of the draw.

Jones told the Sydney Morning Herald that he could converse with England's players in that scenario - but not the hierarchy.

He said: "I'm not thinking about England... because the most important thing is to get Australia playing really well and consistently well.

"If we happen to meet England on the way, well and good. I might have a conversation with some of the players and not with the administration.

"Then we'll get on with the battle. Maybe age helps but once the chapter closes, it closes."

Jones: Women's rugby is such a growth area

Jones has succeeded Dave Rennie as Australia head coach, joining the Wallabies on a deal until 2027 that includes two World Cups and the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025.

As part of his job, Jones will also oversee Australia's women's team and has elaborated on what that could entail.

He added: "I've accumulated a fair bit of experience over the last period of time and I want to help Australian rugby get really strong.

"I see myself mentoring the head Wallaroos coach [Jay Tregonning], trying to help him prepare the team in the best way they can.

"Women's rugby is such a growth area at the moment. To be able to help in that area will be fantastic."

The Wallaroos were beaten 41-5 by England in the quarter-finals of last year's World Cup in New Zealand, with their best result in the tournament so far a third-placed finish in 2010.

The next Women's World Cup will be held in England in 2025.

Jones was sacked by England in December after a poor run of results in 2022

Mitchell: Jones gets World Cups right

Former Australia winger Drew Mitchell, speaking to Sky Sports News:

"I think Eddie Jones is a great coach, he gave me my first opportunity and I don't think Dave would have lost his job had Eddie not lost his a month ago. If Eddie wasn't available, Dave would still be Wallabies head coach.

"It has happened now and if there is someone who can make quick changes it is Eddie, as we saw with the England team. Eddie is meticulous and expects a lot from players - but doesn't expect more than he can give himself.

"I think our boys are in for a rude shock, at least from my experiences with him many moons ago in 2004, 2005. I'm sure his coaching has evolved but his core values of how much you need sacrifice to wear the jersey [probably remain].

"We are in a high-performance world and Eddie, more than most, makes sure you live up to that or your tenure in the jersey is pretty short-lived.

"One thing Eddie gets right is World Cups, which is why I was surprised England let him go. More often than not, he knows how to get his teams to fire on the big