England name squad for Wheelchair Rugby League clash with France in repeat of last year's World Cup final

Declan Roberts celebrates after England's World Cup win over France last year

England have named their 12-player squad for the upcoming Wheelchair Rugby League fixture against France in November.

Head coach Tom Coyd's squad will meet for a training camp at St George's Park - the FA's National Football Centre - on the weekend of October 28-29, in a move that will break new ground for the sport.

England are to host France at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on Sunday November 5 in a rematch of last year's World Cup final in Manchester which they won 28-24.

Coyd said: "Having a rematch against France is the perfect stage to maintain that momentum, especially at such an impressive venue, and we are delighted to have arranged a training camp at St George's Park as we finalise our preparations.

"It has a real wow factor in terms of the quality of the facilities, but also the prestige of the venue and the success of the teams associated with it."

Who makes up the England squad?

England have received a boost ahead of their training camp, as star player Jack Brown will be returning from Australia for a second consecutive year.

Brown was the world's best player and winner of the Wheelchair Rugby League Golden Boot in 2020. In the following year he made the move to North Queensland, but remained an important figure in England's set-up during their World Cup campaign. He will fly in on the week of the match.

Josh Butler, Jack Heggie and Tom Martin are three players who have forced their way into contention since England's World Cup win.

Wigan Warriors' Adam Rigby has been included in England's squad for the upcoming clash with France

Butler was named the Betfred Wheelchair Super League's Young Player of the Year at the Rugby League Awards in Manchester last week after excelling for Leeds.

Martin is the only uncapped and potential debutant in the squad, although the Halifax Panthers regular has represented Ireland at an international level prior to his England call-up.

The squad will be narrowed to nine in the week leading up to the France match with International Wheelchair Rugby League rules now requiring teams to name an eight-player squad for each fixture, in addition to a travelling reserve.

England Wheelchair Rugby League squad for the November 5 international against France: Seb Bechara (Catalans Dragons), Wayne Boardman (Halifax Panthers), Jack Brown (North Queensland), Josh Butler (Leeds Rhinos), Nathan Collins (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Coyd (London Roosters), Tom Halliwell (Leeds Rhinos), Rob Hawkins (Halifax Panthers), Jack Heggie (Wigan Warriors), Lewis King (London Roosters), Tom Martin (Halifax Panthers), Adam Rigby (Wigan Warriors).