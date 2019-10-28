Team of the week after the Rugby World Cup semi-finals

Sam Underhill, Duane Vermeulen and Maro Itoje all feature in our XV this week. Find out who joins them below...

England dominate our XV this week after their superb Rugby World Cup win over New Zealand to earn a place in the final.

15. Elliot Daly (England)

Was at his attacking best for England. Ignited their brilliant display with a searing break that led to Manu Tuilagi's opening try.

14. Anthony Watson (England)

Anthony Watson's pace and power against the All Blacks was superb

Caused the All Blacks' defence all sorts of problems and ended with some great stats - he made the most ground with ball in hand for England, ending up with 91 metres and beat five defenders. Showed some lovely footwork and great power in the tackle too.

13. Manu Tuilagi (England)

Loves to attack off front-foot ball after set-pieces to get the team moving. Kept the All Blacks' defence on their toes and took his try very well indeed. Was also superb for England in defence.

12. Damian de Allende (South Africa)

The Bok battering ram did not stop against Wales and showed immense strength and power to score his try. Took control of the midfield for South Africa in attack and defence.

11. Josh Adams (Wales)

Wales wing Josh Adams is now the leading try scorer at the World Cup with six

Not exactly a game for wingers to shine but Adams did what he could with ball in hand and his try means he tops the try-scoring charts at this World Cup with six, and levelled the all-time record held by Shane Williams.

10. George Ford (England)

Handre Pollard was the iceman for the Springboks but Ford's vision and game management was quite spectacular against the All Blacks.

9. Ben Youngs (England)

Kept the tempo up and provided his backs with some quality ball - was unlucky to have his try chalked off but one of his best performances for England in a long while.

1. Mako Vunipola (England)

England's Mako Vunipola made up for lost time with his display against New Zealand

He is certainly making up for lost time with yet another massive display. Was excellent in the set-piece and put All Black tighthead Nepo Laulala under immense pressure at the scrum. Carried well for England too - a total of 16 times.

2. Jamie George (England)

Okay, so he threw that lineout that resulted in the All Blacks try but apart from that he was immense. Once again showed great skills with ball in hand.

3. Vincent Koch (South Africa)

Kyle Sinckler unlucky to miss out but Koch made an immediate impact when he came on for the Springboks. Put massive pressure on at the scrum - especially in the closing stages when Wales were desperate for the ball. A superb defensive display as well.

4. Maro Itoje (England)

Took the fight to the All Blacks and stood unbowed. A quite dominant display against the likes of Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock. Also contributed at the breakdown with some massive turnovers and waded in with 15 tackles as well.

5. Courtney Lawes (England)

Courtney Lawes was a superb lineout presence

Stood shoulder to shoulder with Itoje in the forwards battle, carried strongly and put in some massive tackles as well. Called the lineout to perfection for England.

6. Tom Curry (England)

It was like his twin Ben was also on the field such was the workrate of the England flanker. Along with Sam Underhill, was a constant nuisance at the breakdown and could become one of the greats to wear the No 6 shirt. A quite extraordinary engine.

South Africa's Pieter-Steph du Toit was a one-man defensive wall against Wales but just misses out.

England flankers, Tom Curry and Sam Underhill, were outstanding up against Ardie Savea and co

7. Sam Underhill (England)

A tackling masterclass from Underhill that rattled the All Blacks. Had a superb battle with Ardie Savea who stood out in defeat but it was Underhill's day.

8. Duane Vermeulen (South Africa)

Big Billy V just misses out against the Bok No 8. A big day for Vermeulen with ball in hand, who made the most metres for South Africa - steamrolling over a few Wales players in the process.