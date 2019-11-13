Champions Cup preview: Pool 3 - Clermont Auvergne, Ulster, Bath, Harlequins

Chris Robshaw and Harlequins are in Pool 3 with Bath, Clermont and Ulster

Pool 3 of this season’s Champions Cup features two former winners and a previous finalist battling it out to qualify for the knockout stages.

Bath and Ulster's sole triumphs came in the early years of inter-European competition, while Clermont Auvergne hold the unenviable record of being runners-up on three occasions.

Harlequins complete the pool and we have a club-by-club preview ahead of this weekend's first round of matches…

Clermont Auvergne

Best finish: Runners-up. Clermont have appeared in European club rugby's showpiece game on three occasions, but have been beaten in all of them - twice by compatriots Toulon in 2013 and 2015, and most recently by Saracens two years ago. They did, however, win the Challenge Cup for a record-equalling third time last season, beating La Rochelle 36-16 in Newcastle.

What's hot: Jake McIntyre. The Australian fly-half moved from Agen on a two-year contract in the summer following a prolific spell at Stade Armandie and has stepped up to the mark in the absence of Camile Lopez. McIntyre is currently the Top 14's leading point-scorer, with 102 to his name so far this season.

What's not: Their form in the Top 14. Although they finished as runners-up last year, Clermont have made a mixed start to the 2019/20 season and are currently sitting in sixth after five wins and four defeats. They have not been helped by having 10 players away on World Cup duty during the opening weeks of the season and will be eager to improve with them starting to return.

Key player: Damian Penaud. One of the most exciting young talents in French rugby, the 23-year-old centre was one of the Clermont contingent involved in this year's World Cup in Japan and his importance to his club was emphasised by him being nominated for this year's Top 14 player of the season award.

Ulster

Best finish: Champions. Ulster lifted their only title in 1999 with a 21-6 victory over Colomiers in Dublin, with full-back Simon Mason kicking six penalties and skipper David Humphries adding a drop goal. They reached the final again in 2012, but were beaten 42-14 by Irish rivals and defending champions Leinster.

What's hot: John Cooney. Left out of Ireland's World Cup squad in favour of Conor Murray and Luke McGrath, the scrum-half has been in consistent scoring form for Ulster in the PRO14. Cooney currently leads the individual standings with 59 points, helping his side sit second in Conference A after six matches.

Iain Henderson will be leading the way for Ulster after being named captain

What's not: The injury situation. Ulster's backs have been decimated by injuries in recent weeks, with James Hume, Rob Lyttle, Rob Baloucoune and Michael Lowry all being afflicted. Some of those are starting to return, however, and Jacob Stockdale's return from the World Cup has boosted those options.

Key player: Iain Henderson. Named captain for the 2019/20 season following Rory Best's retirement, the 27-year-old second row is firmly established as an important member of the pack for both club and country. Henderson is set to make his first appearance of the campaign for Ulster when they travel to Bath in the Champions Cup opener on Saturday.

Harlequins

Best finish: Quarter-finalists. Quins have a patchy record in Europe's premier club competition, reaching the knockout stages on four occasions but never getting past the last eight. They have enjoyed more success in the Challenge Cup though, winning it three times - the last occasion in 2011 when they defeated Stade Francais 19-18.

What's hot: Gabriel Ibiyote. The 21-year-old winger or centre has shown his potential in his four Premiership appearances so far this year, scoring two tries and beating 21 defenders - more than any other player so far this season. He must surely be in Paul Gustard's thoughts for the European campaign as well.

Kyle Sinckler is a key man for Harlequins

What's not: Their start to the Premiership. After narrowly missing out on the play-offs on the final day of the 2018/19 regular season, Quins followed up on that by topping their pool to qualify for the knock-out stages of this season's Premiership Cup. However, they have just one win to their name since the league campaign got underway.

Key player: Kyle Sinckler. A head injury cruelly ended his participation in the World Cup final in the opening minutes, but the prop firmly established himself as a star on the international stage at the tournament. If he can carry that form on when he returns to action for Quins then it could be vital to his club's chances this season.

Bath

Best finish: Champions. Bath were the third team to be crowned European champions in 1998 as full-back Jon Callard scored all of their points in a nail-biting 19-18 win over Brive. However, they have only reached the semi-finals once since then and have failed to progress beyond the pool stages in the past two seasons.

What's hot: Last Saturday's 22-13 win at home to previously unbeaten Northampton Saints in the Premiership - despite having Aled Brew sent off - will have done much to raise spirits going into the first European games of the campaign. Even more encouraging was the fact the scrum was so dominant for the hosts in that game.

What's not: Aside from that win, it has been a mixed start to former Bath player Stuart Hooper's reign as director of rugby. The team failed to get out of their pool in the Premiership Cup, and have won two and lost two during the opening four games of the league season.

Key player: Sam Underhill. Another player who came of age during England's run to this year's World Cup final, the 23-year-old back row is a menace to opponents and Bath will be glad to finally have him back to continue terrorising their rivals in both domestic and European competition.