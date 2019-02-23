Super Rugby round-up: Brumbies demolish Chiefs

The Brumbies enjoyed a comfortable victory

The Brumbies were the big winners of the day in Super Rugby, as they beat the Chiefs 54-17.

ACT Brumbies 54-17 Chiefs

The Brumbies ended Australian fears of another long losing streak to New Zealand sides in Super Rugby with a stunning eight-try demolition of the Chiefs in Canberra on Saturday.

Edged by the Melbourne Rebels at home in week one, the Brumbies were marshalled brilliantly by fly-half captain Christian Lealiifano and mixed backline flair with their usual forward muscle.

Tevita Kuridrani and Chance Peni each scored try doubles, with Tom Banks, Lachlan McCaffrey, Josh Mann-Rea and Folau Fainga'a also crossing for the home side who led 33-10 at half-time.

Ataata Moeakiola and Samisoni Taukei'aho scored the Chiefs' two tries, with captain Brodie Retallick left with little to celebrate in his milestone 100th Super Rugby match.

Sharks 26-7 Blues

Three unanswered tries in the first half set the foundation for a second win of the season for Sharks as they took full advantage of the hot conditions in Durban to beat their New Zealand visitors.

A try on his home debut at King's Park for full-back Aphelele Fassi in the seventh minute was followed by scores from Akker van der Merwe and Robert du Preez, both at the end of driving mauls, for a 19-0 half-time lead.

It took the Blues just over an hour to get their try, as debutant Tanielu Tele'a went over with his first opportunity after coming on as a replacement.

But as the Auckland side looked to finish strongly, Sharks back Curwin Bosch picked up a loose ball to run almost the length of the field for the Sharks' fourth and bonus point try just before the final whistle.

Crusaders 38-22 Hurricanes

The Crusaders condemned the Hurricanes to another miserable trip to Christchurch on Saturday with a clinical thrashing that secured their second win of the season.

Having survived a big scare away to the Auckland Blues in their season-opener, the double defending champions were back to their marauding best at home where they belted the Hurricanes in last year's semi-finals.

Lock Scott Barrett and fly-half Richie Mo'unga both scored a brace of tries, with Jordan Taufua and George Bridge also crossing.

Winger Ben Lam scored two tries for the Hurricanes, with Wes Goosen and TJ Perenara also grabbing a consolation try in the second half after the visitors went to the break 24-0 down.

Sunwolves 30-31 Waratahs

The Waratahs survived a huge scare to claim their first win of the season in a scrappy match against the Sunwolves at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium.

Sunwolves winger Gerhard van den Heever scored two tries, with his second in the 70th minute raising the Tokyo-based team's hopes of snatching an unlikely win.

Fly-half Hayden Parker slotted the conversion into the teeth of a fierce breeze to trim the Sunwolves' lead to a point but missed a drop-goal attempt in the dying minutes, allowing the Sydney-based Waratahs to hang on for an unconvincing win.

Wallabies full-back Israel Folau scored two first-half tries but the Waratahs may take little else from their error-strewn display.