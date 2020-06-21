Super Rugby News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Pundits
  • Sky Bet
  • Get Sky Sports
More from Rugby Union

Super Rugby Aotearoa: Crusaders make most of fast start to defeat Hurricanes

Last Updated: 21/06/20 10:21am
6:24
The Crusaders opened their Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign with a victory over the Hurricanes after making a fast start
The Crusaders opened their Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign with a victory over the Hurricanes after making a fast start

A try in the opening minute from Sevu Reece set the Crusaders on course for a 39-25 win over the Hurricanes in Sunday’s Super Rugby Aotearoa clash.

The 10-time Super Rugby champions had a bye in the first weekend of the New Zealand-based competition but were quick out of the blocks to overcome the hosts in Wellington.

All Blacks fly-half Richie Mo'unga led scoring for the Crusaders with 19 points, being among their five try-scorers as the visitors secured a bonus point as well.

Live Super Rugby

June 27, 2020, 7:30am

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

It took inside one minute for the away side to stamp their mark on the game as they attacked quickly from a line-out inside their half, with winger Reece applying the finish for the first try.

The Hurricanes got on the board soon after from Jackson Garden-Bachop's penalty, but the Crusaders were in again with an unconverted score on 14 minutes when Braydon Ennor scooped up a grubber kick to dot down.

Garden-Bachop added three more penalties and a drop goal before the break, but the Crusaders led 19-15 at half time thanks to their third try which came when Jack Goodhue took an offload from Will Jordan to score.

Live Super Rugby

June 28, 2020, 4:00am

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

A yellow card for Goodhue early in the second half allowed Garden-Bachop to narrow the gap with another penalty, although Mo'unga kept the scoreboard ticking over for his side as well.

Also See:

The Hurricanes drew back on level again in the 63rd minute though as Ngani Laumape set Asafo Aumua racing away from inside his own half to score a converted try.

But the Crusaders showed their ruthless side in the closing stages as Mo'unga and David Havili both went over for tries which ensured the Christchurch-based outfit kicked off their campaign with a victory.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK