Super Rugby Aotearoa: Crusaders make most of fast start to defeat Hurricanes

6:24 The Crusaders opened their Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign with a victory over the Hurricanes after making a fast start The Crusaders opened their Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign with a victory over the Hurricanes after making a fast start

A try in the opening minute from Sevu Reece set the Crusaders on course for a 39-25 win over the Hurricanes in Sunday’s Super Rugby Aotearoa clash.

The 10-time Super Rugby champions had a bye in the first weekend of the New Zealand-based competition but were quick out of the blocks to overcome the hosts in Wellington.

All Blacks fly-half Richie Mo'unga led scoring for the Crusaders with 19 points, being among their five try-scorers as the visitors secured a bonus point as well.

It took inside one minute for the away side to stamp their mark on the game as they attacked quickly from a line-out inside their half, with winger Reece applying the finish for the first try.

The Hurricanes got on the board soon after from Jackson Garden-Bachop's penalty, but the Crusaders were in again with an unconverted score on 14 minutes when Braydon Ennor scooped up a grubber kick to dot down.

Garden-Bachop added three more penalties and a drop goal before the break, but the Crusaders led 19-15 at half time thanks to their third try which came when Jack Goodhue took an offload from Will Jordan to score.

A yellow card for Goodhue early in the second half allowed Garden-Bachop to narrow the gap with another penalty, although Mo'unga kept the scoreboard ticking over for his side as well.

The Hurricanes drew back on level again in the 63rd minute though as Ngani Laumape set Asafo Aumua racing away from inside his own half to score a converted try.

But the Crusaders showed their ruthless side in the closing stages as Mo'unga and David Havili both went over for tries which ensured the Christchurch-based outfit kicked off their campaign with a victory.