Bristol sign South Africa back Zane Kirchner on loan from the Dragons

Bristol have signed former South Africa utility back Zane Kirchner on a one-month loan deal from the Dragons.

Kirchner, who won 31 caps for the Springboks and can play at full-back, wing or centre, has been recruited as cover for the injured Charles Piutau, Luke Daniels and Matt Protheroe.

The 34-year-old joined Dragons from European champions Leinster in 2017 and has previously played for the Bulls in Super Rugby and the Blue Bulls in the Currie Cup.

"With three of our first team full-backs recovering from injury, it was important to add a player of Zane's ability and international experience on a short-term basis," head coach Pat Lam said.

"Zane has played for some of the top clubs in world rugby and will slot in quickly."

"We're grateful to Bernard [Jackman] and Dragons for their co-operation in the process."