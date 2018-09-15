Australia flanker Lukhan Tui tussles with fan after defeat to Argentina

0:49 Michael Cheika defends Lukhan Tui after he was involved in an altercation with a fan Michael Cheika defends Lukhan Tui after he was involved in an altercation with a fan

Australia flanker Lukhan Tui was involved in an ugly tussle with an angry fan in the wake of a loss to Argentina that condemned the Wallabies to their lowest-ever world ranking.

The incident played out in front of the television cameras in the aftermath of Australia's first loss to the Pumas on home soil since 1983.

The defeat, which was Australia's fifth in in their last six Tests, means Michael Cheika's side will drop to seventh in the world rankings.

After the incident in the stands, Tui, who is in mourning after losing his stepfather during the week, told his team-mates he did not want to play for the Wallabies any more.

3:40 Highlights: Australia 19-23 Argentina Highlights: Australia 19-23 Argentina

"Obviously that family's had a very big week and I don't think that's appropriate," Cheika said of the incident.

"I get that there's discontent and you own that - you've got to suck it up when you don't play well."

Cheika said Tui's reaction was understandable "when you consider what he's gone through this week".

"The player said in the dressing room he's not going to be playing any more because of that incident, so I hope the fan is happy."