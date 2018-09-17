The Rugby Championship: Best of Round 4

Australia's Israel Folau is all-smiles after his stunning score against Argentina

Check out our pick of the best moments from the latest round of Rugby Championship action that saw South Africa upset New Zealand in Wellington and Argentina stun Australia on the Gold Coast.

Try of the round

Take a bow Israel Folau.

The Wallabies star started the game on the wing but was certainly central to proceedings as his side suffered a 23-19 defeat at the hands of the Pumas.

His brilliant score began just inside the Pumas' half where he picked up the ball before scything through Argentina's defensive line.

He then stepped left twice before powering away towards the corner leaving several more would-be tacklers in his wake.

His impressive five-pointer ended a four-game streak without a score, took his international tally to 33 in 67 Tests and reminded us that he is one of the most gifted players in the game today.

Blunder of the round

There were certainly some costly errors in both games.

The decision of New Zealand's Jordie Barrett's to opt for a quick lineout throw in the first half of their 36-34 defeat to South Africa resulted in an assist for the Springboks' Willie le Roux.

The All Blacks were arguably guilty of another costly error in the dying moments of the match in the shadow of the Boks' posts and with the result in the balance.

Australia's Israel Folau looks dejected in the wake of his side's Rugby Championship defeat to Argentina on the Gold Coast

Instead of what appeared to be an easy drop goal opportunity for Beauden Barrett or Damian McKenzie, they opted to roll the dice and lost the ball in contact - and the game.

But our pick for the biggest blunder features that man Folau once again.

With just five seconds of their clash with Argentina remaining, Australia were closing in on the line and the try that would bring them victory.

3:40 Australia 19-23 Argentina Australia 19-23 Argentina

The Pumas' defence was stretched to breaking point and outnumbered out wide, but Folau opted to ignore the support of Bernard Foley and a simple two-on-one overlap.

Perhaps fuelled by the success of his show-stopping exploits earlier in the game, he cut inside and darted for the line himself only to be engulfed by defenders and lose the ball.

Cue jubilation from the Pumas who as a result recorded their first victory over on Australian soil for 35 years.

Team performance of the round

As brilliant Argentina's latest Rugby Championship success, and as welcome a reminder it is that the Pumas are not here just to make up the numbers, it is impossible to ignore South Africa's 36-34 victory at the Westpac Stadium.

New Zealand simply do not lose at home - unless you happen to have the combined super powers of Britain and Ireland in your ranks.

6:09 New Zealand 34-36 South Africa New Zealand 34-36 South Africa

The British and Irish Lions inflicted a rare defeat last year - also in Wellington - but exclude that rather 'special' series and then you have to go all the way back to 2009 for their last home loss which came against South Africa in Hamilton.

Following away defeats to Argentina and Australia, it also restored some faith and belief that the Boks are on the right course under Rassie Erasmus and remain a major power on the international rugby stage.

Individual performance of the round

Nicolas Sanchez's star continues to rise following his latest Man of the Match performance in Argentina's victory over Australia.

The talented playmaker notched 12 points, including a crucial first-half try, and steered the all-action Pumas to a headline-grabbing win with another assured all-round display.

Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez poses with some of his many fans

His try also saw him become only the sixth player to score in four successive Rugby Championship games, no mean feat considering the quality of the opposition.

In this kind of form he may well go on and equal the six-match record of New Zealand's Ben Smith over the closing two rounds of the Championship.

The Pumas' patchy form of not very long ago now seems a distant memory thanks in no small part to the form of Sanchez.

Stat of the round

We've all had a tough day at the office but spare a thought for South Africa's bruised and battered bodies in the wake of their victory triumph over New Zealand in Wellington.

Erasmus' men made an incredible 235 tackles in their attempts to shackle the All Blacks, who in comparison notched just 61.

South Africa's Pieter-Steph du Toit makes one of 24 tackles he made against the All Blacks

The stat underlines the brilliant defensive showing that laid the foundation for a rare success in New Zealand that revitalises their Championship hopes with two home games to come.

Flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit and lock Franco Mostert led the charge, quite literally, with 24 tackles apiece with equally industrious number eight Warren Whitely not far behind on 20.