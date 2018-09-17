Rugby union live on Sky Sports

Clermont Auvergne's Remi Lamerat is tackled by Pau's Watisoni Votu during Les Jaunards' latest Top 14 success

Sky Sports will once again bring you a feast of rugby union action this week from around the world.

France's Top 14 takes centre stage with unbeaten league leaders Clermont Auvergne set to tackle Bordeaux-Begles at the Stade Chaban-Delmas (Saturday, Sky Sports Action, 1.40pm).

Clermont made it four wins in a row with a 27-23 victory over Pau last time out while Bordeaux-Begles enter the clash on the back of a 22-17 defeat to Agen - but they are unbeaten at home in their two outings so far this season.

There's another unbeaten record on the line in the pick of our latest Mitre 10 Cup action that will see Premiership leaders Auckland take on strugglers Taranaki (Saturday, Sky Sports Action, 8.30am).

It was an offload extravaganza in Round 5 of the #Mitre10Cup, but which of these five tries was YOUR favourite?#Ours pic.twitter.com/H0esQfIjCE — Mitre 10 Cup (@Mitre10Cup) September 17, 2018

Auckland's title-rivals Canterbury are also in action in a cross-division clash with Championship side Otago (Saturday, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action 6am).

Championship leaders Waikato are also in action against divisional rivals Bay of Plenty (Friday, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, 8.30am).

The sixth round gets underway with Premiership side Tasman's trip to the Championship's Manawatu (Wednesday, Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event 8.30am) before Northland tackle Southland in an all-Championship match-up (Thursday, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, 8.30am).

Sharks vs Golden Lions Live on

There is also an unbeaten record at risk in this weekend's Currie Cup offering with the Sharks out to make it four wins from four.

But they face a battle against the Golden Lions who currently sit two places above them in second in the Premier Division standings (Saturday, Sky Sports Action, 3.55pm).

At the other end of the table, basement side the Cheetahs will tackle fellow strugglers the Pumas (Friday, Sky Sports Action, 3.55pm).