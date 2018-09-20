Players and fans asked to cover tattoos at Rugby World Cup in Japan

Australia star Israel Folau will be among the many rugby internationals asked to cover up their tattoos at the World Cup

Players and fans attending the Rugby World Cup in Japan have been asked by tournament organisers to cover their tattoos to avoid causing offence.

In Japan, tattoos have long been associated with Yakuza, the Japanese mafia.

Tourists can find themselves barred from communal hot springs and players are being asked to wear vests when using gyms or pools.

Tournament organiser director Alan Gilpin said there had been no objections from teams.

"When we raised it with the teams a year or so ago, we were probably expecting a frustrated reaction from them, but there hasn't been at all," he said.

"We have done a lot in the last year or so with the teams to get them to understand that.

"The idea of putting a rash-vest [shirt used for watersports on in the pool or in a gym, they will buy into as they want to respect the Japanese culture. We'll position it as self-policing."