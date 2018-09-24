Team of the week: Top 14, Premiership and PRO14 stars combine

Simon Zebo in action for Racing 92

The top performers from the Top 14, Premiership and PRO14 combine in this week's XV.

15. Simon Zebo (Racing 92)

With 12 carries and six defenders beaten, Zebo made it five tries in five games for Racing 92 with his double against Castres. Zebo's stock continues to rise in Paris as he is fast becoming a fan favourite at the U Arena.

14. James Lowe ( Leinster)

An eye-catching display from Lowe who really excelled against Edinburgh. Made the most carries of the day with 18, beat eight defenders and scored a try.

13. Willis Halaholo (Cardiff Blues)

A mention for Gaël Fickou who scored twice for Stade Francais, but Cardiff Blues got their first win of the season as they beat Munster 37-13. Halaholo tore Munster apart with pace and quick feet as he and Gareth Anscombe combined beautifully in midfield.

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht)

Aki made his first start in five months in style as he helped his side to the Scarlets 33-20. The Scarlets defence could not handle his powerful runs and he was ferocious on defence too.

Connacht's Bundee Aki

"Bundee was unrelenting in the way he continued to put that opposition under pressure with and without the football," said new Connacht coach Andy Friend.

"That gives the rest of the boys massive confidence and he puts the fear of God into the opposition."

11. Nemani Nadolo (Montpellier)

Nadolo was completely unstoppable against Toulouse - he scored two tries and had two assists and if he was not running through the defence he was producing some unbelievable offloads.

10. Duncan Weir (Worcester)

Duncan Weir scoring for Worcester Warriors at home against Newcastle Falcons in the Gallagher Premiership

Weir was instrumental to Worcester's victory against Leicester, scoring twice inside the first five minutes to give the visitors the perfect start. Really controlled the game for the Warriors and he also knocked over two penalties plus converted Ted Hill's match-winning try.

9. Richard Wigglesworth (Saracens)

Richard Wigglesworth runs onto the pitch with his children for his 266th Premiership appearance

Wigglesworth became the most capped Premiership player in history as he made his 266th appearance against Gloucester on Sunday. He started his career back in 2002 with Sale before moving to Sarries in 2006 helping them win four Premiership titles and two Champions Cups.

1. Cian Healy (Leinster)

Cian Healy carries hard for Leinster

A mention to Bath's Nathan Catt but Healy just pips him this week. He led from the front against a tough Edinburgh side who really took the game to Leinster. Healy was excellent with ball in hand and strong at the scrum too.

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter)

Exeter made it four wins from four but it was not easy against Newcastle and Cowan-Dickie really had to work hard. He helped the Chiefs pack dominated up front, carried strongly to get them on the front foot and tackled well too.

3. Henry Thomas (Bath)

Bath's Henry Thomas

Bath's front row really took it to Northampton and got the better of them. Thomas was strong at the set-piece and put Alex Waller under all sorts of pressure as well as Francois van Wyk when he came on at 60 minutes.

4. Paul Willemse (Montpellier)

If he was not carrying for Montpellier then he was tackling. Made 11 carries in all and topped the table with 15. Strong at the scrum and lineout as well.

5. Bobby de Wee (Southern Kings)

A massive win for the Kings as they beat Glasgow in the PRO14 - only their second win in the competition. De Wee's defensive work was outstanding as Glasgow came roaring back but his 23 tackles helped the Kings hold on for victory.

6. Mahamadou Diaby (Bordeaux Begles)

Bordeaux Begles got their first win of the season with a hard-fought 23-19 win over Clermont. Nothing too showy from Diaby but his work at the breakdown and ruck area really helped slow Clermont's ball on attack. Worked hard in defence too.

7. Justin Tipuric (Ospreys)

He may have got a yellow card against Benetton but it was a fantastic performance from him - his tackling was superb and he also added a wonderful try that showcased all his strengths.

8. Louis Picamoles (Montpellier)

Louis Picamoles on the charge for Montpellier

We thought Sam Simmonds was a shoo-in for Exeter but then Picamoles exploded for Montpellier. An incredible performance from the skipper, who scored four tries as they demolished Toulouse.