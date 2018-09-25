England not writing Danny Cipriani off, says attack coach Scott Wisemantel

1:16 Danny Cipriani has not been 'written off' for selection for England’s November internationals, insists attack coach Scott Wisemantel Danny Cipriani has not been 'written off' for selection for England’s November internationals, insists attack coach Scott Wisemantel

Danny Cipriani has not been "written off" for selection for England’s November internationals, insists attack coach Scott Wisemantel.

The Gloucester fly-half was left out of England's 36-man squad for their three-day training camp in Bristol, which began on Sunday.

England head coach Eddie Jones opted to select just two fly-halves - Owen Farrell and George Ford - for the camp but left the door open for him to play his back into the squad for November, which will be named on October 18.

And Wisemantel has echoed that view, insisting Cipriani still has time to force his way in.

"At this stage, there were two spots for the camp and, unfortunately, Cipriani was not in those two spots," Wisemantel told Sky Sports News.

"But by no means does it mean that Danny has been written off. That is where it sits.

"It is a short camp. We needed to embed a few little ideas and get them together but by no means is it a done deal regarding selection for November.

"Anyone who has been in the wider training squad is considered aren't they? If they play out of their skin, they have to be considered."

Wisemantel wants England to work on "being able to consistently pressure the defence" and he highlighted that as an area where Cipriani needs to improve.

When asked if Cipriani brings an 'x-factor', Wisemantel replied: "He certainly does but I alluded to consistency as well so you have to have both."

Last week, England announced Wisemantel would continue in his role as an attack consultant - which he took up prior to England's summer to South Africa - until the conclusion of the November internationals.

The 48-year-old Australian has been involved in the last two World Cups, working under Jones with Japan in 2015 and with Samoa in 2011, and admits he would like to go to the 2019 World Cup with England in 12 months.

"Yeah, it would be great. It is just a matter of working out my commitments and making sure that Eddie and the rest of the coaching staff are happy with my contribution," Wisemantel said.

"The next contract is through until the end of November and we will see after that."