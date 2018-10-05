Former England and Bath forward Steve Ojomoh suffers stroke

Steve Ojomoh won 12 caps for England between 1994 and 1998

Former England and Bath back row Steve Ojomoh is being treated in intensive care after suffering a stroke.

The 48-year-old, who was capped 12 times and made four appearances at the 1995 World Cup, was admitted into Bristol's Southmead Hospital earlier this week.

"We can confirm Oj (Steve) has had a stroke, and he's not out of risk yet," Ojomoh's family said in a statement.

"The ICU team at Southmead are doing a fantastic job and we will keep everyone updated when we have news, but our focus is on Oj. Thank you."

Ojomoh was a central figure during Bath's glory days of the 1990s, winning 10 trophies before departing for spells at Gloucester and in Italy and Wales.