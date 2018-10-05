Rugby Union News

Former England and Bath forward Steve Ojomoh suffers stroke

Last Updated: 05/10/18 11:58am

Steve Ojomoh won 12 caps for England between 1994 and 1998
Former England and Bath back row Steve Ojomoh is being treated in intensive care after suffering a stroke.

The 48-year-old, who was capped 12 times and made four appearances at the 1995 World Cup, was admitted into Bristol's Southmead Hospital earlier this week.

"We can confirm Oj (Steve) has had a stroke, and he's not out of risk yet," Ojomoh's family said in a statement.

"The ICU team at Southmead are doing a fantastic job and we will keep everyone updated when we have news, but our focus is on Oj. Thank you."

Ojomoh was a central figure during Bath's glory days of the 1990s, winning 10 trophies before departing for spells at Gloucester and in Italy and Wales.

