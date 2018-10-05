Rugby Championship key battles: Springboks v All Blacks

The battle between Faf de Klerk and Aaron Smith will be crucial on Saturday

South Africa host New Zealand in Pretoria on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Action, looking for their first back-to-back wins against the All Blacks since 2009.

Ahead of kick-off, we have taken a look at three key battles which could go a long way to deciding its outcome.

Vote for who you think will win the Test and check out our key head-to-head battles below...

Faf de Klerk v Aaron Smith

De Klerk is central to South Africa playing with pace and puts a lot of pressure on the opposition in both attack and defence. In Wellington, he pulled all the strings for the Boks and certainly had Smith's number that day. De Klerk loves a gap around the ruck and maul area but his tactical kicking and option making have to be on point.

Smith was dropped to the bench for the Pumas game following that Bok defeat, but Steve Hansen has reinstated him to the starting XV. The All Blacks No 9 is an exceptional passer and his relentless pace at the breakdowns results in quick ball for his backs, who tear defences to pieces. However, his game is determined by how well his forwards are doing - he will need to keep his composure if the Bok pack get on top.

Front rows

The set-piece will be fiercely contested

We've gone for the front row as a unit for one of our key battles as this area is vital. The Bok tight three of Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx and Frans Malherbe are impressive and will be expected to set the intensity for a formidable battle. Kitshoff comes in for Tendai Mtawarira who will no doubt make an impact off the bench while the highly-rated Vincent Koch is also on the Bok bench. Marx and Malherbe are good around the paddock and get through plenty of work but hooker Marx has to make sure he finds his jumpers if South Africa want to make the most of their lineouts.

The All Blacks are not too shabby either. Owen Franks, Codie Taylor and Karl Tu'inukuafe are a formidable unit with Tu'inukuafe turning into one heck of a scrummager who will really take the battle to Malherbe. Taylor may not have the same impact as Marx at the breakdown area, but his ball skills are exceptional and he has the ability to pop up anywhere on the field with devastating effect.

Aphiwe Dyantyi v Waisake Naholo

Dyantyi has been one of the finds of the season with five tries from five tests. He debuted against England where he was a little naive in defence but has worked hard in that area to match his attacking prowess. There is no doubt that he - along with other Bok winger Cheslin Kolbe - will be tested aerially, but Dyantyi is full of confidence and wonderful to watch ball in hand.

Waisake Naholo of the All Blacks makes a break against Argentina

His defensive attributes will be tested to the max against the powerful Naholo - who has an impressive strike rate himself with 15 tries from 23 Tests. Naholo is a big unit who is always looking for work.

He can use his strength to power over defenders or his pace to go around them - a devastating finisher that will punish the Boks if their defence falters.

Francois Louw v Kieran Read

Francois Louw will start at No 8 for the boks

No 8 is an unfamiliar role for Louw but he has played there before and he brings plenty of experience with his 61 caps. Slowing down All Black ball at the breakdown - legally of course - defence and some big carries will be what South Africa will want from Louw, as well as a cool head in the heat of the battle.

All Blacks captain Kieran Read

Not only will Read need to be at his best physically for the collisions, but also make sure his side keep their composure if things don't go their way. In Wellington, composure was lost and the All Blacks were guilty of rushing things, Read will need to monitor that quickly if things don't go to plan in Pretoria.

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Francois Louw.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse.

New Zealand: 15 Ben Smith, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (c), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Samuel Whitelock, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Karl Tu'inukuafe.

Replacements: 16 Nathan Harris, 17 Tim Perry, 18 Ofa Tuungafasi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Richie Mo'unga, 23 Ryan Crotty.