Semesa Rokoduguni signs long-term Bath deal

Semesa Rokoduguni made his Bath debut six years ago

Bath winger Semesa Rokoduguni has signed a new long-term deal with the Premiership club.

The 31-year-old has spent his entire professional career with Bath, and made his debut in 2012.

Rokoduguni - who also serves as a soldier in the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards - has 48 tries in 126 appearances, and four in four Tests for England.

After signing the deal, he said: "Bath is where my rugby journey started, and I couldn't think of playing anywhere else. It doesn't seem like six years since I made my first appearance.

"We have a hugely talented squad and coaching setup, and I know that there are great things to come from this group.

"I am extremely grateful to the British Army for allowing me the opportunity to play for Bath Rugby and for continuing to support me."

Bath's director of rugby Todd Blackadder added: "Roko is one of the most gifted players I've ever worked with.

"He is one of a kind - he has the ability to create something out of nothing, so we're understandably delighted that Roko's committed his future to the club.

"Our long-term plan is to develop a system around exceptional people and Roko is one of those."