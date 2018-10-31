Sara Cox to make English rugby history by refereeing in Premiership Rugby Cup

Sara Cox will take charge of Wasps vs Northampton

Sara Cox will make English rugby union history on Sunday when she becomes the first female official to referee a Premiership Rugby Cup game.

The Exeter-based official will take charge of Wasps' game against Northampton at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

Cox is the Rugby Football Union's first centrally-contracted female referee.

Last season, she officiated the game between Cornish Pirates and Doncaster in the Championship.

Female officials will also be involved elsewhere in the Premiership Cup this weekend.

Claire Hodnett will be the television match official for Harlequins' game against Newcastle on Sunday, while Clare Daniels is an assistant referee at Ashton Gate on Friday when Bristol host Gloucester.