LISTEN: Swing Low Pub Show - Will Greenwood, Michael Lynagh, Sean Fitzpatrick, Maggie Alphonsi and more

Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast comes from the Swing Low Pub Show this week

This week's podcast is a little different as Will Greenwood and co present from Thursday's Swing Low Pub Show!

England's exciting November schedule of Quilter Internationals is nearly here - and ahead of Saturday's Test with South Africa, Greenwood joined Michael Lynagh, Sean Fitzpatrick, Maggie Alphonsi, Hanyani Shimange, Alex Payne, Rupert Cox and Supersport's Matt Pearce for a live preview show!

The pod is split into four parts, and in the opening segment we have an exclusive interview with England co-captains Owen Farrell and Dylan Hartley.

We also look ahead and preview the England Women side's upcoming autumn schedule, with games against the USA, Canada and Ireland - all live on Sky Sports.

In part two, we have a Rugby Championship review and gain the inside track on three of England's November opponents - South Africa, New Zealand and Australia. Former Springbok Shimange, Wallabies legend Lynagh and All Black great Fitzpatrick deliver the analysis.

Courtesy of our friends at Canterbury, Sky Sports will be giving fans the opportunity to show they follow the rose for the chance to win some great prizes

Part three revolves around the context of the upcoming 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan - who are England's other opponents this month - as head coach Eddie Jones chats about England's training camp and each of the World Cup venues where his team will play Pool C fixtures.

We also hear from Japan's Michael Leitch, Fumiaki Tanaka, and Jones on that famous World Cup 2015 success over South Africa.

A World Cup-themed pub quiz is on the agenda in part three, before we preview this weekend's big England vs Springboks clash in part four.

Click here to listen to all of that and more in the latest episode of Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast and to subscribe!