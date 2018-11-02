England replace Manu Tuilagi with Chris Ashton for South Africa Test

Manu Tuilagi will miss England vs South Africa with muscle injury

Chris Ashton will replace the injured Manu Tuilagi on England's bench for the first autumn international against South Africa on Saturday.

The Leicester centre suffered a minor groin strain in training and will miss the Twickenham date, although the absence is not expected to be significant long-term.

England vs South Africa Live on

England opted to start with Ben Te'o and Henry Slade at centre against the Springboks, with Tuilagi beating out Sale Sharks winger Ashton for a spot among the finishers.

The injury puts Ashton back in line for his first England appearance since 2014, which included a spell in France with Toulon.

Ashton provides back-up for Jonny May and Jack Nowell, who were preferred on the wing when Eddie Jones named his XV on Thursday morning.

Chris Ashton could end his spell in the England wilderness on Saturday after replacing Tuilagi on the bench

Updated England squad: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ben Te'o, 11 Jonny May, 10 Owen Farrell (co-capt), 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Alec Hepburn, 2 Dylan Hartley (co-capt), 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Kruis, 6 Brad Shields, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Mark Wilson.

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Ben Moon, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Zach Mercer, 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23 Chris Ashton.

