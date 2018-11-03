Wales beat Scotland to win first Doddie Weir Cup

Jonathan Davies celebrates scoring in Wales' victory over Scotland

Wales became the first winners of the Doddie Weir Cup as they defeated Scotland 21-10 in Cardiff on Saturday.

Tries from George North and Jonathan Davies, plus 11 points from the boot of Leigh Halfpenny, were enough to secure Warren Gatland's men their second victory over Scotland this year.

Gregor Townsend's visitors could only manage a try courtesy of captain Stuart McInally and five points from the boot of Adam Hastings in what was the opening November international for both Celtic nations. Defeat left Scotland still searching for a first win over Wales in Cardiff since 2002.

The fixture was being played in honour of former Scotland lock Weir, who is suffering from motor neurone disease.

Gatland said: "It's a start for us. We were a bit rusty at times. For long periods of the game we were pretty comfortable without the ball and defended well.

"We scored some nice tries and will be better for that. Scotland put us under a lot of pressure but we defended well."

Full-back Halfpenny opened the scoring with a successful kick after Ken Owens won the penalty.

Gatland's side thought they had claimed the game's first try when North crossed in the corner after gathering a well-executed cross kick from Gareth Anscombe. But upon referral to the television match official, the 'try' was correctly disallowed due to the Ospreys wing's foot brushing the touchline.

Halfpenny extended his side's lead with two further penalties as Wales enjoyed the vast majority of territory and possession. But Hastings responded by landing three points for the visitors after Nicky Smith was penalised at a scrum.

The hosts claimed their first try when North charged on to an Anscombe pass before brushing aside both Huw Jones and Alex Dunbar to score.

George North crosses the line for Wales in their home win

But despite struggling to get into the game, Scotland struck on the stroke of half-time. After being awarded a penalty, Blair Kinghorn booted the ball into the Wales 22, giving his side some much needed territory.

The visitors set up a powerful driving maul, with McInally eventually being forced over the line for a crucial try. Hastings added the extras, meaning Scotland turned around 14-10 behind at the interval.

Anscombe booted Wales deep into Scotland's half, allowing his side an opportunity to apply some pressure.

The ball was spun wide off the top of the line-out, with Anscombe releasing Davies who ran straight through a weak tackle from Jones for his 14th international try. Halfpenny converted for a commanding 11-point Welsh lead.

Scotland continued to press, with Jonny Gray powering his way over the line, but after much deliberation the try was disallowed for a double movement.

The visitors had a second 'try' ruled out by the TMO when Peter Horne failed to gather a chip and Wales held out to extend their winning run to six matches.