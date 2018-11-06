England Women's Sarah McKenna and Leanne Riley aim for success in Quilter Internationals

0:37 England Women's Sarah McKenna and Leanne Riley hope playing internationals in Doncaster can help them reach a new audience England Women's Sarah McKenna and Leanne Riley hope playing internationals in Doncaster can help them reach a new audience

Sarah McKenna and Leanne Riley say England Women are positive about their chances in their upcoming Quilter Internationals, which kick off on Friday against the USA.

The Red Roses begin their campaign at Allianz Park, live on Sky Sports, before travelling north to play Canada in Doncaster on November 18, with their final game against Six Nations rivals Ireland at Twickenham on November 24.

It is the first time England will play at Doncaster's Castle Park and scrum-half Riley said it is important for the game to move around the country to allow grassroots clubs to have easy access to the game.

Riley said: "We're excited to see how many people we can get there and a different venue for us - the unknown - so it's going to be a really exciting time for us to build on what we've been building over the last couple of years."

Full-back McKenna also said it is important for young girls to see an event of this magnitude.

She said: "Whether people come if they're rugby fans or not, for young girls just to come to a sports event of that quality is great to take it up to Yorkshire."

England's first opponents, the USA, appointed ex-Saracens head coach Rob Cain in May and both ladies are excited about the prospect of coming up against someone with extensive knowledge of the English game.

McKenna said the USA are "a team we know a fair amount about, we've played them a few times".

Katy Daley-Mclean is eyeing her 100th cap after being named in England's 28-player squad for the internationals.

McKenna said: "She always has massive influence on everyone around her, whether that's people who've been around her for years and years now or whether they're brand new players.

"She's instrumental on what has been in the English game and still instrumental going forward and the direction we're taking."

Riley praised Daley-Mclean for the way she integrates new players to the team, praising her handling of Ellie Kildunne and Jess Breach in last summers internationals.

She said: "Katy allows them to play as well as playing her own game so good luck to her if she gets to play on Friday."