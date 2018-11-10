Which England players stood out in their narrow loss against New Zealand?
Which individuals stood out in England's narrow loss against New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday? Have your say by voting below...
World champions New Zealand came from 15-0 down to beat England 16-15 in a thrilling November Test at a rainswept Twickenham on Saturday.
England thought they had secured a rare victory over the world champions when Sam Underhill touched down five minutes from full-time, but the TMO adjudged that Courtney Lawes was offside when he made a charge-down to launch the move.
After upsetting the Springboks by a point, an even better England performance gave Eddie Jones' side plenty of reason for optimism with less than a year to go until the Rugby World Cup.
But beating the All Blacks remains elusive, and the visitors celebrated a sixth straight win against England.
Cast your vote by clicking up or down on each individual:
