Stuart Hogg to leave Glasgow Warriors at end of the season

Stuart Hogg in action for Glasgow Warriors

Scotland international full-back Stuart Hogg is to leave Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has made 109 appearances (100 starts) for Glasgow Warriors since joining the club in 2010, scoring 29 tries so far and amassing 215 points.

Hogg said: "This is a decision that's taken a great deal of thought as I've loved my nine seasons at Glasgow Warriors.

"I said I would decide my next step for family and rugby reasons and feel now is the right time to gain new rugby experiences and push myself in different situations where I will be challenged and hopefully improve further.

"I'm proud of what I have achieved with Glasgow Warriors and Scotland so far and would like to thank the club and Scottish Rugby for all their support.

"They have supported me when I had made my decision to move on and I know they did all they could and I'm grateful for their support.

"We are still less than halfway through my final season at the Warriors and, as current Conference A leaders in the Guinness PRO14 and second in our Heineken Champions Cup pool, there's a chance to do something special in my last season at the club.

"That's the send-off I want to give the club and the fans."

More to follow...